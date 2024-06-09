ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for possession of 10 kg of ganja at Villupuram bus stand

Published - June 09, 2024 01:46 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested at the Villupuram Central bus stand for possession of 10 kg of ganja worth ₹1 lakh.

The arrested persons were identified as A. Rajasundar Pandi, 27 of Tirunelveli and M. Ranjith, 28 of Thoothukudi district.

Following a tip-off, a police team were on patrol in the Central bus stand on Saturday (June 8, 2024) when they noticed the duo moving under suspicious circumstances. During inspection, the two gave contradicting answers. However, the police team checked their bags and found 10 kgs of ganja.

The duo was arrested and remanded to custody. A case has been registered.

