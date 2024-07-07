Two held for murder near Vaniyambadi

Two persons including grandson were arrested for the death of an 80-year-old woman in her thatched house at Erivattam village near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur on Saturday.

The arrested persons were identified as S. Malar (54) and S. Sivakumar (32). They were daughter in-law and grandson of the deceased G. Anuammal. Police said that after her husband Gopal ‘s death a few years ago, Anuammal has been living alone in the house. Her children and their families were residing a few streets away.

Every day, Anuammal used to visit her daughter Sampurnam (49) and her grandchildren before they go to school. As she never came to her house, Sampurnam went to her mother’s house where she found her mother lying in a pool of blood with injuries on nose and neck.

Albert John, SP (Tirupattur), who inspected the spot, formed special teams. Initial inquiry revealed that accused Sivakumar, who was an alcoholic, used to visit his deceased grandmother for money to consume liquor. On June 26 night, he went to her house and demanded money to consume alcohol. As she refused to give money, he strangled his grandmother, who fell unconscious. He cut nose and earrings from her and took cash before he fled the spot.

As he returned home, Sivakumar told the incident to his mother, S. Malar, who hid the stolen valuables. As fingerprints matched with the accused Sivakumar, Alangayam police arrested the duo, who were later lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur town.