Two held for making illicit arrack in Tiruttani

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) police on Monday arrested two youths for making illicit arrack in their house in Tiruttani and seized 100 liters of fermented wash and 6 litres of liquor from them. They allegedly brewed the liquor with the help of YouTube videos.

The police said Nirmal Kumar,22, and Kamaraj,22, prepared the illicit arrack using a cooker and other utensils at their house. They were the first-time offenders and committed the illegal act after watching YouTube videos and taking cue from them, the police said.

The offenders were booked under the provisions of Tamil nadu Prohibition Act and remanded to judicial custody. Five more persons are wanted in the connection with the incident, the police said.