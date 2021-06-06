Tamil NaduCUDDALORE 06 June 2021 14:56 IST
Two held for making illicit arrack in Cuddalore
Pudupettai police on Sunday arrested two persons for brewing illicit distilled arrack in their house. They allegedly brewed the arrack with the help of YouTube videos.
The police said D. Manikandan, 32 and D. Sivamanikandan, 28 of Kamatchipettai in Panruti prepared the illicit arrack using a cooker and other utensils at home.
They committed the illegal act after watching YouTube videos and taking cue from them, police said.
They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
