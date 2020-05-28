Two held for illegally transporting liquor from Tiruvallur to Chennai

Chennai

Offenders were going in a bike in the guise of Corporation staff

The city police apprehended two persons for illegally transporting liquor from Tiruvallur district to Chennai.

On Wednesday, a police patrolling team intercepted a two persons near a bridge that connects Ennore and Athipet. They travelling in a bike in the guise of Corporation staff on COVID-19 duty.

On suspicion, the police searched their vehicle and found 35 bottles of liquor concealed there. Since liquor shops remain closed within the city limits, the duo, identified as Vengaiyan, 39, and Babu, 35, of Royapuram, went to Minjur in Tiruvallur district to buy liquor and sell it in the city, the investigation revealed.

They were released on station bail.