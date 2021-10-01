Tamil Nadu

Two held for hoarding 1,920 liquor bottles in Kallakurichi

The Kallakurichi police arrested two persons and seized 1,920 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in a drive in the district on Thursday. Following a tip-off, a team conducted a raid at Kariappa Nagar in Emapper and arrested Saravanan and Velu for hoarding liquor bottles.

Investigations by the police revealed that the duo had procured the bottles in bulk from a Tasmac outlet in Kachirapalayam for selling them at premium prices during ‘dry days’ in view of the upcoming rural local body elections on October 6 and 9.

Sources said the Tasmac management had suspended the shop supervisor M. Periyasamy and salesmen Munusamy and Balu for resorting to bulk sales of liquor.


