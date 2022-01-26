Two held for fraud

CHENNAI

26 January 2022

The Commercial Crime Unit of Police has arrested two staff — secretary of a cooperative bank and an appraiser — for allegedly cheating the bank to the tune of ₹1.64 crore by pledging fake jewellery.

Police sources said three staff were allegedly involved in the fraud. From December 2019, till March 2021, they withdrew ₹1.64 crore as jewel loan after pledging fake jewelleryin thename of 29 members of Primary Cooperative Society Bank in Uthiramerur.

