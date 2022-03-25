Two held for forging government certificates, seals in Marakkanam

The duo had provided fake legal heir and death certificates to kin of families

The duo had provided fake legal heir and death certificates to kin of families

The Marakkanam police on Thursday arrested two persons who allegedly created fake seals of government departments, apart from creating forged legal heir and death certificates. The accused were identified as K. Balu, 45, a resident of Salt Road, and A. Arujunan, 47, a temporary assistant at the sub-registrar office and resident of Marakkanam.

The police said the duo used to hang around at government offices and target people who came to obtain legal heir and death certificates. The two were also in possession of a register containing details of certificates issued from the office.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo had provided fake legal heir and death certificates to kin of families.

The police arrested them and seized 14 fake seals and five books from their possession. A case was registered against them under Sections 120 (b), 381, 465, 468, 472, and 474 of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.