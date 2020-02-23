Two held for duping youth with job offer

CUDDALORE

23 February 2020 06:06 IST

The district Crime Branch police on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of duping a youth to the tune of ₹9 lakh by promising a job in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Villupuram Division.

According to the police, Haridas, 73, and Samarasam, 47, collected ₹9 lakh from K. Manivannan promising employment in the TNSTC.

Mr. Manivannan knew the accused before. The duo took cash from him in multiple instalments. But there was no word from them after that. When Manivannan demanded the money back, they allegedly issued a fake appointment letter.

