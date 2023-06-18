ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for duping job-seekers in Cuddalore

June 18, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The district police (crime branch) on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly duping job aspirants to the tune of ₹17 lakh by promising them jobs with a nationalised bank. The arrested were identified as R. Indiasri, 30, of Vadalur, and M. Prashanth, 29, of Kurunjipadi.

Based on several complaints, Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram formed a special team to probe the case. The team traced the duo and arrested them.

The police said the duo had collected money from several people in the district promising them jobs in a bank. They were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

