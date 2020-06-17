Two held for duping job aspirant in Cuddalore

The District Crime Branch police on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of collecting ₹4.5 lakh from a 38-year-old man promising him a job in the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

The arrested were identified as J. Praveen Kumar of Mandarakuppam and Venkatachalam of Vadakku Seplanatham.

Police said Praveen Kumar ran a computer service centre named Jupiter Computers in Mandarakuppam and ventured into a job scam with his friend Venkatachalam. The duo collected ₹4.5 lakh from K. Shankar, a cab driver of Virudhachalam promising him a job in Tangedco. But there was no word from them after that. When the victim contacted them demanding a return of his money, Praveen Kumar allegedly threatened him with dire consequences.

Shankar lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch police. The duo were arrested and remanded to custody.