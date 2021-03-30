Two held for distributing cash to voters in Viralimalai Assembly constituency

PUDUKOTTAI:

Two persons said to be belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were detained after they were found allegedly distributing cash to voters in the Viralimalai Assembly constituency by an Additional Static Surveillance Team held on Monday.

The team seized a sum of ₹26,500 which was in the alleged possession of the duo - A. Karuppaiah (43) and A. Ganesan (39). The incident occurred in the afternoon in Ennai panchayat near Illupur when the Additional Static Surveillance Team noticed the two who came in a motorcycle allegedly distributing cash to voters. The two were detained and the amount was seized from them. The confiscated cash was later handed over to the Returning Officer, said police sources.

A complaint was preferred by the leader of the Additional Static Surveillance Team thereafter to the Illupur police station where a case was registered against the two under IPC section 171 (e) (bribery). Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and M. Palaniappan of the DMK are contesting from the Viralimalai assembly constituency.

In another incident, a Flying Squad seized ₹52,000 in cash kept in several envelopes allegedly for distribution to voters in Karambudi taluk on Monday.

The Flying Squad -3 of the Gandarvakottai Assembly constituency was conducting vehicle checks at Sukkiran Viduthi Road in Theethan Viduthi village in the evening when they stopped a sports utility vehicle. The Squad members found cash kept inside 26 covers in the alleged possession of a person by name P. Kannan alias Sasikumar (44) of Pilaviduthi village. It came to light during inquiry that the money was meant to be distributed to voters. The cash was seized and a complaint was lodged by the Flying Squad team leader to the Karambakudi police station to take appropriate action for violation of poll code. The seized cash was subsequently handed over to the police, said the sources.