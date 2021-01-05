Two held for cheating over TNPSC jobs

CHENNAI

The Conventional Crime Unit of the Central Crime Branch on Monday arrested two accused for allegedly cheating several persons, promising them jobs under Group II services of the Tamilnadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for a consideration and giving fake appointment orders to the aspirants.

TNPSC secretary B. Nandakumar had lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police a month ago.

The case was forwarded to the CCB and was investigated by a special team led by Assistant Commissioner S. Selvakumar. The team arrested B. Nagendra Rao, 54, of Pulianthope, and A. Gnanasekar, 43, of Tondiarpet.

The accused had collected ₹6 lakh each from aspirants.

The duo had cheated several others in a similar fashion, police added.