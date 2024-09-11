ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for burglary in Vellore

Published - September 11, 2024 09:29 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by Vellore Taluk police on Wednesday for stealing four sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver objects and ₹10,000 cash in Kaniyambadi village near Vellore town a few days ago. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were arrested by Vellore Taluk police on Wednesday for stealing four sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver objects and ₹10,000 cash in Kaniyambadi village near Vellore town a few days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the arrested persons were identified as M. Rajamani, 28, N. Sadiq Basha, 54. Both of them belong to Ranipet town and were known to each other for many years. As they were jobless for the past few months, the duo decided to steal gold and silver ornaments from isolated houses in villages near Vellore town.

The duo travelled to villages near the town to locate isolated houses. They found that the house of K. Sodiya (57), a trader, in Kaniyambadi village remained locked a few days ago. They broke the lock in the front door of the house and entered the house. They decamped the cup boards in the house and fled the spot. When Sodiya, who stays alone, returned home in the night, he saw his house was damaged.

Based on his alert, N. Mathivanan, SP (Vellore), formed special teams to nab the culprits. Fingerprints were also taken from the crime scene. CCTV footage along the route were also analysed where the picture of the duo was captured. The arrested persons were produced before a local court and lodged at Central Prison in Vellore. Police also recovered lost items from the house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US