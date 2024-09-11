Two held for burglary in Vellore

Two persons were arrested by Vellore Taluk police on Wednesday for stealing four sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver objects and ₹10,000 cash in Kaniyambadi village near Vellore town a few days ago.

Police said the arrested persons were identified as M. Rajamani, 28, N. Sadiq Basha, 54. Both of them belong to Ranipet town and were known to each other for many years. As they were jobless for the past few months, the duo decided to steal gold and silver ornaments from isolated houses in villages near Vellore town.

The duo travelled to villages near the town to locate isolated houses. They found that the house of K. Sodiya (57), a trader, in Kaniyambadi village remained locked a few days ago. They broke the lock in the front door of the house and entered the house. They decamped the cup boards in the house and fled the spot. When Sodiya, who stays alone, returned home in the night, he saw his house was damaged.

Based on his alert, N. Mathivanan, SP (Vellore), formed special teams to nab the culprits. Fingerprints were also taken from the crime scene. CCTV footage along the route were also analysed where the picture of the duo was captured. The arrested persons were produced before a local court and lodged at Central Prison in Vellore. Police also recovered lost items from the house.