Two held for burglary at scientist’s house

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on charges of committing burglary at the house of a retired scientist in Gandhi Nagar in Adyar police station limits on Saturday.

The police said Thirunavakarasu, the complainant, had gone out of station on October 30. On returning next day, he found the lock of the door broken. The steel cupboard in the house had been ransacked and the jewellery was missing. After preliminary investigation, the police arrested Ravi Babu, 47, of Thiruvanmiyur and S. Sakkubai, 50, of Kotturpuram. Over 61 sovereigns of gold jewellery was recovered from them.

The police said Sakkubai was a domestic help in the house. The woman, with the help of Ravi Babu, allegedly committed the crime.