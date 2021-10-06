Two held for abetment of suicide

Personnel attached to the Arani police station, Tiruvallur district, on Tuesday arrested a father-son duo for allegedly abetting the suicide of a man. The wife of the deceased said it was a case of honour killing.

Police sources said Gowthaman, 32, of Karani village near Periyapalayam and Amul, 29, of Avur near Ponneri, fell in love and got married in 2019, despite opposition from his family. The family’s opposition stemmed from the fact that the woman was from a Scheduled Caste (SC) community. The couple were living in Chennai for some time, before shifting to Avur village a few months back. Amul recently gave birth to a girl.

On September 17, Gowthaman left Amul in the village and went to his native place after his grandfather died. He did not return. When her brother visited his village, he was shocked to see posters on Gowthaman’s death. Later, Amul lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that her husband’s death was a case of honour killing.

Investigation revealed that Gowthaman was facing heavy financial burden and had demanded a loan from his father and brother. The father and the brother scolded him for the intercaste marriage and refused to give him money. Frustrated over this, he ended his life at the family house. The family disposed off his body without informing his wife and the police.

The police arrested Gowthaman’s father, Annamalai, 64, and his brother Srinivasan, 33, on charges of abetting suicide.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpling 044-24640050)