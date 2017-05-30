Tamil Nadu

Two held, 100 kg ganja seized

THENI

Two persons were arrested and 100 kg of ganja was seized from them during a surprise vehicle check by the NIB sleuths here on Tuesday.

The arrested were Vinodh (26) and Sabari Gireesan (27), both from Madurai. The car used for smuggling ganja was also seized.

The police said the duo were smuggling ganja in the car to Kerala from Andhra Pradesh through Theni. The narcotic substance was kept in five bags, each weighing 20 kg.

Cases were filed against them.

