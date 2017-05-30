Two held, 100 kg ganja seized

THENI
Two persons were arrested and 100 kg of ganja was seized from them during a surprise vehicle check by the NIB sleuths here on Tuesday.
The arrested were Vinodh (26) and Sabari Gireesan (27), both from Madurai. The car used for smuggling ganja was also seized.
The police said the duo were smuggling ganja in the car to Kerala from Andhra Pradesh through Theni. The narcotic substance was kept in five bags, each weighing 20 kg.
Cases were filed against them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor