Two groups clash over party office

Spat over possession of headquarters of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam

Two groups claiming rights over the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) in Mannady clashed on Tuesday night. The police personnel who intervened were also injured in the clash.

The clash was between the groups led by M.H. Jawahirullah and S. Hyder Ali of the TMMK, who used to work together. They subsequently parted ways, and have been functioning separately since. The police said the supporters of one group gathered and opposed the banners and sign boards put up near the party office on Angappa Naicken Street. The other group opposed their removal.

On hearing about the commotion, police personnel led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Kodilingam rushed to the spot and attempted to pacify them. A few people damaged banners and a sign board. In spite of police presence, the two groups clashed by attacking each other with stones and wooden logs. Police said cases were registered on the complaints from both sides in North Beach police station.