Two government school teachers booked under POCSO Act, one arrested

RAMANATHAPURAM

24 December 2021 18:31 IST

A special team has been formed to secure the other teacher

The Paramakudi All Woman Police Station has booked two male teachers working in a government girls higher secondary school under the POCSO Act here on Friday.

While the police had arrested one of the accused, a manhunt was on to secure the other person.

Following a complaint from District Child Protection Officer D. Vasanthakumar, the police registered the case. The complaint said girls of a government higher secondary school had lodged a complaint in the toll free Childline number 1098.

After visiting the school and interacting with the students, the complainant said that the two teachers were allegedly in the habit of targeting some girl students. Using foul language, bad touch, sending posts and talking with them after school hours on mobile phones (of their parents) under the pretext of discussing subjects, they occasionally threatened the girls not to share the conversations in the public.

Based on the confessions of at least 13 girls, the complaint was lodged. A senior officer said a special team had been formed to secure the absconding teacher.