Two gored to death in manjuvirattu in Sivaganga district

Two persons, identified as Pandi of Karaikudi in Sivaganga district and Murugan of Melur in Madurai district, were gored to death by bulls at a manjuvirattu event held during Kandaramanikam temple festival near Tirupattur in Sivaganga district on Thursday.

Event organisers said 252 bulls and 70 tamers participated in the manjuvirattu, which was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periakaruppan. During the event, at least 39 persons, including spectators, were injured. Those who sustained serious injuries were referred to Tirupattur Government Hospital for treatment.