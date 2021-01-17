Two gored to death at manjuvirattu

70 persons treated as out-patients at the Tirupathur Government Hospital

Two spectators, including a 60-year-old man, were gored to death by bulls at a manjuvirattu event, held in Siravayal, near Tirupathur in Sivaganga district, on Saturday.

Around 1,000 bulls were released from the vaadivasal at 8 a.m. after performing special pujas. An estimated 50,000 spectators were had assembled. Bose, 60, of Periya Machanpatti, and Periakaruppan of Kallipatti were gored to death by the bulls.

According to officials, the Tirupathur Government Hospital treated about 70 persons as out-patients, while at the venue, another 15 were given treatment after they suffered injuries.

Collector P Madhusudan Reddy, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, DMK MLA K.R. Periyakaruppan and RDO Surendran were among those at the venue. A large posse of policemen, led by Superintendent of Police Rohith Nathan Rajagopal, had made elaborate arrangements at the venue.

Accident kills two

Even as manjuvirattu was in progress, vehicular traffic was choked on the Tirupathur-Pillayarpatti stretch, from forenoon. The police said a two-wheeler rider, Kannadasan, 24, and Dhanapal of Kurunthuni, who was riding pillion, were returning after witnessing the manjuvirattu. Their vehicle reportedly hit two pedestrians — Kuppan, 65, and Chinnan of Sowdayanpatti. Kannadasan and Kuppan died on the spot. The bodies were sent to the Tirupathur GH. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

The organisers said the bulls had arrived from Madurai, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Theni and other districts. Prizes, including gold and silver coins, were given to the bull tamers and the bull owners.