ADVERTISEMENT

Two goatherds drown near Tiruvannamalai

March 21, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Police said that the goats of K. Thiruvengadam, 30, and his friend E. Ramesh, 40, were grazing in the vast wasteland near the lake

The Hindu Bureau

Two goatherds drowned in a lake at Karunthuvambadi village near Tiruvannamalai town on Tuesday after they got trapped in a web of fishing nets that were laid in the waterbody.

Police said that the goats of K. Thiruvengadam, 30, and his friend E. Ramesh, 40, were grazing in the vast wasteland near the lake. After a few hours of grazing near the lake, they discovered that a few of the goats were trapped in the lake. In a bid to save the goats, Thiruvengadam jumped into the lake without noticing fishing nets that were laid in the lake by local fishermen. He got trapped in the web of fishing nets.

Noticing his friend getting drowned in the lake, Ramesh too jumped into the lake to save his friend but he also got trapped in the fishing nets. The duo drowned in the lake. Later, after an alert from a few passerby and villagers, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the lake with the help of fire fighters. Bodies were sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai town for postmortem. A case has been filed by Tiruvannamalai Taluk police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US