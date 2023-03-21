HamberMenu
Two goatherds drown near Tiruvannamalai

Police said that the goats of K. Thiruvengadam, 30, and his friend E. Ramesh, 40, were grazing in the vast wasteland near the lake

March 21, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two goatherds drowned in a lake at Karunthuvambadi village near Tiruvannamalai town on Tuesday after they got trapped in a web of fishing nets that were laid in the waterbody.

Police said that the goats of K. Thiruvengadam, 30, and his friend E. Ramesh, 40, were grazing in the vast wasteland near the lake. After a few hours of grazing near the lake, they discovered that a few of the goats were trapped in the lake. In a bid to save the goats, Thiruvengadam jumped into the lake without noticing fishing nets that were laid in the lake by local fishermen. He got trapped in the web of fishing nets.

Noticing his friend getting drowned in the lake, Ramesh too jumped into the lake to save his friend but he also got trapped in the fishing nets. The duo drowned in the lake. Later, after an alert from a few passerby and villagers, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the lake with the help of fire fighters. Bodies were sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai town for postmortem. A case has been filed by Tiruvannamalai Taluk police.

