Two girls to be referred to national AEFI panel

The case of two girls from Ranipet district, who developed health issues a few days after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine, would be referred to the National AEFI (Adverse Effects Following Immunisation) Committee, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Responding to concerns raised by AIADMK legislator S. Ravi, representing Arakkonam, over the two students of State-aided schools, who developed health issues after being administered the COVID-19 vaccines in January and February this year, Mr. Subramanian said the State-level panel found that there was no connection between the vaccination and the health issues in both the cases.

“The girls continue to be monitored by doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital,” he said.

“We will act as per the instructions of the Chief Minister in this regard,” the Minister said, and added that he, along with another Minister, would visit the girls next week.