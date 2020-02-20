Tamil Nadu

Two ganja peddlers held

A woman was detained by the Tiruvannamalai Taluk police on Tuesday for selling ganja. The police seized more than a kg of ganja from Vasantha Krishnan, 50, of Thanipadi village near Tiruvannamalai. She was remanded in custody on Wednesday.

In a separate case, the police arrested Surendhar, 22, of Mariamman Koil in Tiruvannamalai, for selling ganja and illicit liquor. He was found possessing 150 g of ganja and 10 l of illicit liquor. He was produced before a court in Tiruvannamalai and remanded in custody on Wednesday.

