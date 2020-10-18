NEET 2020 | Two from a government school in rural Tamil Nadu clear exam in first attempt

S. Ramya (left) and Bistis Prisca. Photo: Special Arrangement

Neither S. Ramya nor P. Bistis Prisca attended any private coaching class.

Two girls who studied at the Government Higher Secondary School at Velliangadu, near Karamadai, in Coimbatore district have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in their first attempt without any special coaching.

S. Ramya of a Scheduled Tribe (ST) and P. Bistis Prisca of a Scheduled Caste (SC) scored 145 and 167 marks respectively. The qualifying marks for the SC/ST candidates ranged from 113 to 146.

Neither attended any private coaching class. “I prepared only using the Class XI and Class XII textbooks,” said Ms. Ramya, daughter of a daily wage labourer.

She did not attend the online crash course organised by the Department of School Education in June. “We could not visit the houses of our teachers owing to the COVID-19 [lockdown] to clarify our doubts,” she said.

“Passing this [NEET] itself is an achievement,” said Ms. Bistis, daughter of a tailor. She said she used the Class XI and XII textbooks extensively for the preparation. However, Ms. Bistis Prisca said she attended the online crash course for three days for each subject — Biology, Physics and Chemistry. Both want to become cardiologists.

M. Vasanthamani, who teaches Biology at the school, said four students from the school wrote the NEET after completing Class XII this year. She said students were made to solve sample question paper issued by the government.

This is the first time the students from the school have cleared NEET. Headmaster A. Bellie said the school would give financial help to students if their medical seats were confirmed.