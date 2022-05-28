Tamil Nadu

Two fresh COVID-19 cases logged in Vellore

There were two fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore district, and the total number of cases stood at 57,325 on Saturday. With a total of 56,156 persons having been discharged, the district has six active cases. The district’s toll is 1,163.

No new cases have been reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.


