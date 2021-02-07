Tamil Nadu

Two fishermen drown off Cuddalore coast after their boat capsizes

Two fishermen drowned off the Killai coast in Cuddalore when the fibreglass boat carrying four fishermen capsized, while they were navigating the vessel through the sea mouth on Sunday.

The victims were identified as K. Veera Tamilan, 50 and S. Tamilan, 52 of MGR Thittu near Killai.

Police said a group of four fishermen had ventured into the sea on Saturday evening in a fibreglass boat belonging to Gunasekaran of MGR Thittu. While they were returning, the boat overturned near the sea mouth off the Killai coast. While A. Murugan and Gunasekaran managed to swim to safety, Veera Tamilan and Tamilan drowned.

The bodies washed ashore on the Mudasalodai coast. The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem examinations to the Chidambaram General Hospital. A case has been registered.

