Two FIRs registered against activist quashed

MADURAI

01 February 2022 21:57 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed two FIRs registered against activist Fatima of Thoothukudi in 2018 and 2021.

In 2018, Ms. Fatima and 70 others held a protest, condemning registration of a case against activist Prince Cardoza following the anti-Sterlite protests. In 2021, Ms. Fatima and others held a homage to Father Stan Swamy.

In 2018, the case was booked against Ms. Fatima and the others for raising slogans which, the police said, caused law and order problems. In 2021, the case was booked for not obtaining permission for the event held during COVID-19 pandemic. Both the FIRs were quashed by Justice G.R. Swaminathan.