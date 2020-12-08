Two festival special trains announced

Southern Railway will run Rameswaram-Okha-Rameswaram weekly festival special train and Nagercoil-Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus-Nagercoil bi-weekly festival special train.

Train number 06733 (Rameswaram-Okha) will leave Rameswaram at 10.10 p.m. on Fridays and reach Okha at 10.20 a.m. on Mondays from December 11 to 25 (three trips). It will stop at Mandapam, Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Manamadurai, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Jolarpettai and Katpadi (in Tamil Nadu).

In the return direction, the train (No. 06734) would leave Okha at 7.15 p.m. on Tuesdays and reach Rameswaram at 8.40 a.m. on Fridays from December 15 to 29 (three trips).

Train No. 06352 (Nagercoil-Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus) will leave Nagercoil at 6 a.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and reach Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 7.15 p.m. on Fridays and Mondays from December 13 to 31 (six trips).

In the return direction, the train (No. 06351) will leave CSMT at 8.35 p.m. on Fridays and Mondays and reach Nagercoil at 7.30 a.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays. It will stop at Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vridhachalam, Villupuram, Tindivanam, Melmaruvathur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Arakkonam and Tiruttani (in T.N.). The fare for the festival special trains will be 1.3 times the normal fare.