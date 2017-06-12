Two fatally hit by train

MADURAI

A 65-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were killed when they were hit by an express train while crossing railway track at Tirupparankundram railway station on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as P. Chinnamma and her sister’s husband R. Vedaraman, both from Anumanthan Nagar in Dindigul.

Official sources said the two had come to Nilaiyur here to attend the funeral of a relative, after which they came to Tirupparankundram railway station, probably to return home.

When they attempted to cross the railway track, the Tirunelveli-bound express train hit them around 8.30 p.m., killing them on the spot.