Two fatally hit by train

MADURAI
A 65-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were killed when they were hit by an express train while crossing railway track at Tirupparankundram railway station on Sunday night.
The deceased were identified as P. Chinnamma and her sister’s husband R. Vedaraman, both from Anumanthan Nagar in Dindigul.
Official sources said the two had come to Nilaiyur here to attend the funeral of a relative, after which they came to Tirupparankundram railway station, probably to return home.
When they attempted to cross the railway track, the Tirunelveli-bound express train hit them around 8.30 p.m., killing them on the spot.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor