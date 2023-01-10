HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two expert committees have been constituted to identify new elephant corridors, Tamil Nadu govt. tells HC

A government order issued on December 21 had constituted the committees to identify the corridors in two landscapes — one to the north of Palghat Gap and the other to the south of it

January 10, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court of having constituted two expert committees to come up with a consolidated list of elephant corridors, comprising both those that had already been identified as well as the potential ones, in the State.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Sathish Kumar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy were informed of a government order issued on December 21 constituting the two committees with a request to complete the task within the next three months and submit their reports by the end of March 2023.

The submission was made after the court, at the last hearing of a case filed by activist S. Muralidharan, had concurred with amicus curiae M. Santhanaraman that there was a necessity to identify additional elephant corridors and directed the government to explain whether it would constitute a committee.

Accordingly, the government constituted two committees to identify the corridors in two landscapes — one to the north of Palghat Gap (comprising the Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Gudalur, Erode, Sathyamangalam, Hassanur, Hosur and Dharmapuri forest divisions) and the other to the south (comprising the Pollachi, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Kodaikanal, Theni, Megamalai, Srivilliputtur, Tirunelveli, Kalakkad, Ambasamudram and Kanniyakumari divisions).

After taking note of the government order, the judges asked a Special Government Pleader to ensure that the committees also considered the possibility of acquiring the land of those who had settled for long on the corridors to be identified by them so that those corridors could be restored for the movement of the pachyderms.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.