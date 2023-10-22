ADVERTISEMENT

Two elderly sisters fatally run over by train at Ambur railway station

October 22, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Police said the sisters had come to Ambur railway station to board the 5.45 am Yelagiri Express to go to Tiruvallur to attend the funeral of their relative.

The Hindu Bureau

S. Vasantha (left), 67, and K. Savithri (right), 66 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two elderly sisters were killed after a train ran them over while they were trying to cross railway tracks at Ambur railway station near Tirupattur on Sunday (October 22) morning.

Police identified the victims as S. Vasantha (67) and K. Savithri (66). While Vasantha hailed from Valayambattu village near Vaniyambadi town, sister Savithri was a resident of Vinnamangalam near Ambur town.

Police said the sisters had come to Ambur railway station to board the 5.45 am Yelagiri Express to go to Tiruvallur to attend the funeral of their relative. Instead of using the foot over bridge (FOB) near the ticket counter on the first platform to reach the second platform number where the Yelagiri Express towards Chennai halts, they crossed the track. While trying to climb on to the second platform from the track, the siblings were fatally run over by the Mangalore Express around 5 am.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel retrieved their bodies from the track and sent to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur. A case has been registered by Jolarpet GRP. Further investigation is on.

