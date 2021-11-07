Two drown in water near Madurai; search on for two more

Two bodies were recovered by Fire and Rescue Services personnel from waterbodies near Peraiyur on November 7 and searches by police and firemen were on for two youth who were washed away in the Vaigai river near Paravai on November 6.

The police said that A. Mustafa of Virudhunagar who had bathed in the wild stream near Saptur, was washed away at around 2.30 p.m. on November 6.

In a separate incident, V. Rajasekar (29) of Anaikaraipatti was returning from his farm when he slipped into another stream at Keni under Saptur police station limits.

After a prolonged search by firemen from T. Kallupatti and Usilampatti found their bodies on November 7.

Meanwhile, firemen from Tallakulam have launched a search for two youths who were washed away in the Vaigai river near Paravai.

The youths, K. Viswanathan (21) and S. Arulvasanth (17) from Tiruppur had come to their relatives house for a function.

When they were bathing in the river near Paravai bridge, they were swept by the strong current in the river at around 4.30 p.m., Inspector of Police (Samayanallur) D. Anandhi said.

A drone was also used to track the missing persons.

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has appealed to people to keep away from the Vaigai river that has seen high flow of water. He has also asked people not to take their cattle for grazing along the river.

Tree falls on autorickshaw in Madurai

Meanwhile, a huge peepal tree fell over an autorickshaw on New Jail Road on November 7.

However, no one was injured as the driver, who noticed the tree getting uprooted, abandoned the vehicle and ran to safety.

The tree blocked traffic on the busy road. Firemen from Madurai Fire Station removed the tree.