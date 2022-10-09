Two drown in Pullur check dam near Vaniyambadi

The Hindu Bureau October 09, 2022 19:24 IST

As the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Kuppam police, they have filed a case and are investigating

Police personnel at the scene of the accident at Pullur check dam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Two persons, including a Class 11 student, from Vaniyambadi, near Tirupattur, drowned at Pullur check dam across the Palar on Sunday. The police said K. Uvais Ahmed, 16; A. Hussain Pasha, 17, a Class XI student; B. Rakil Payas, 22; and S. Ilyas Ahmed, 45, all of them from New Town in Vaniyambadi, went to bathe at the check dam on Sunday. Around 10.30 a.m., when the group was walking along the bund of the check dam, Hussian Pasha slipped and fell into the river. Ilyas Ahmed dove in to save him. After the two did not surface, the others raised an alarm. A few residents, who knew how to swim, jumped in and retrieved the bodies before the police from Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh) and Thimmampettai (Tamil Nadu) reached the spot. The bodies were sent to a nearby government hospital. As the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Kuppam police, they have filed a case and are investigating.



