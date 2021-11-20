Two doctors sacked from service

CHENNAI

20 November 2021 02:07 IST

They were arrested on charges of rape and molestation

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has terminated the services of the two doctors, who were arrested on charges of rape and molestation of two women colleagues.

According to officials, the two doctors were non-service postgraduates who were working at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital during the bond period. They were involved in COVID-19 duty. On Thursday, they were arrested for allegedly raping a woman doctor and molesting another woman doctor while in hotel quarantine during COVID-19 duty.

Following their arrest, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu said they were terminated from service.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have issued instructions to all deans of government medical college hospitals, resident medical officers and heads of departments to periodically visit hotels where doctors and nurses were being accommodated during COVID-19 duty and quarantine period. They should look into complaints, including of harassments, and take action accordingly,” he said.

Quarantine to end

Doctors were being provided accommodation in hotels since May 2020 when there was total lockdown in view of rising COVID-19 cases, he said.

“Now, COVID-19 cases have declined. For instance, there are only about 100 patients in the five medical college hospitals in Chennai. There is no longer a lockdown and regular traffic has resumed, while 100% vaccination coverage of our healthcare personnel has been achieved. Their family members have also been vaccinated. So, there is no need for hotel quarantine. We may vacate the hotels and provide accommodation for doctors on COVID-19 duty at the respective institutions,” he said.