Two districts see no case, T.N. reports 514

CHENNAI

04 February 2021 01:32 IST

Three districts record just one infection each; four more succumb to COVID-19

Kallakurichi and Ramanathapuram districts reported no new case and three districts saw just one infection each, even as 514 persons tested positive in the State on Wednesday.

Ariyalur, Dharmapuri and Perambalur reported one case each, while six districts had two each. Overall, 22 districts recorded under 10 COVID-19 cases each.

A total of 145 persons tested positive for the infection in Chennai. Coimbatore reported 74 cases, while Tiruvallur and Thanjavur recorded 34 and 30 each. There were 25 cases in Chengalpattu, 22 in Tiruppur and 19 in Kancheepuram.

Those testing positive included two returnees from West Bengal. The State’s tally stood at 8,39,866. Another 533 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 8,23,001. Four more persons succumbed to the infection — one each in Chengalpattu, Chennai, Madurai and Nagapattinam — taking the toll to 12,371.

A 67-year-old man from Nagapattinam who had diabetes and systemic hypertension was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur on February 2, with difficulty in breathing for a day. He died the following day due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Presently, 4,494 persons are under treatment for COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, 53,649 samples have been tested, taking the total figure to 1,61,76,919. One more private laboratory — Premier Health Centre in Kancheepuram — was approved for COVID-19 testing. There are now a total of 254 testing facilities — 68 in the government sector and 186 private facilities.