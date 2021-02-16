Two districts record no fresh infection

CHENNAI

16 February 2021 01:28 IST

State sees 455 cases; 22 districts report fewer than 10 infections each; 6 more die

Perambalur and Tiruvannamalai districts reported no new case of COVID-19, and 22 districts recorded fewer than 10 infections each on Monday. There were 455 fresh cases and six deaths in the State.

Districts like Cuddalore, Namakkal, Thiruvarur, Villupuram and Virudhunagar clocked in fresh cases in single digits.

A total of 143 persons tested positive for the infection in Chennai, followed by 46 in Coimbatore, 39 in Chengalpattu, 21 in Tiruvallur and 20 in Kancheepuram.

Advertising

Advertising

The State’s tally stood at 8,45,575, even as 477 more persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 8,28,918. Of the deceased, two persons each died in Chennai and Tiruchi. Coimbatore and Tiruvallur recorded one death each.

Till date, 12,425 persons have died in the State.

A 49-year-old woman from Tiruchi, with diabetes, chronic kidney disease and systemic hypertension, was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing on February 4. She tested positive for COVID-19 on February 5, and died on February 13 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. A 92-year-old man from Chennai, who had interstitial lung disease died at the Government Corona Hospital on February 14 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A total of 4,232 persons are presently under treatment in the State. This includes 1,568 persons in Chennai, 444 in Coimbatore and 314 in Chengalpattu. In the last 24 hours, 50,352 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 1,68,13,020. Vaccines were administered to 21,645 persons on Monday, taking the total figure to 2,69,017.

A total of 15,717 healthcare workers, 3,309 frontline staff and 2,619 police personnel were inoculated. Of these, 15,334 healthcare workers and 2,565 police personnel received Covishield. Some 383 healthcare workers and 54 police personnel took Covaxin.

Of the 21,645 persons, 17,863 persons received the first dose, while the remaining 3,782 persons got the second dose. So far, a total of 2,26,147 healthcare workers, 26,065 frontline staff and 16,805 police personnel have been vaccinated.

Authorities at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital said C. Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police, Fire and Rescue Services, along with around 10 fire services officers and 20 firemen, received vaccines on Monday.