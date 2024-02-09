Two die in stone quarry as soil caves in Villupuram

February 09, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - VILLUPURAM

Two labourers were buried alive while drilling holes at a stone quarry at Perumbakkam near Mailam in Villupuram district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Ayyanar, of Irayanur, and Rajendran, of Salem. Police said the duo had drilled holes in the quarry for filling chemicals to blast it. However, the loose soil above caved in, burying them.

The bodies were retrieved and sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Further investigations are on.

