Two die as man sets wife ablaze

A woman and her estranged husband died of burns after the latter allegedly set her ablaze following a quarrel. The incident took place at Ayyampet village near Kaveripakkam here on Sunday.

The police said the deceased were S. Balaji, 41, a native of R.K. Pettai in Tiruvallur, and his wife B. Chitra, 32. Chitra, who fought with her husband, was living with her mother and two daughters in Ranipet for the past few months.

The police said Balaji went to her house around 8.30 p.m. on November 13 and asked her to return home with him. But, Chitra, who was preparing food at the time, refused.

In a fit of rage, Balaji doused her with kerosene and set her ablaze. As the flames engulfed her, Chitra clung to Balaji.

Alerted by their cries, their daughters and neighbours rushed to the scene and then admitted them to the Government Medical College Hospital.

The doctors said Chitra died of 90% burns and Balaji of 60% burns.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem. A probe is under way.