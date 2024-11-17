 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two die as man sets wife ablaze

Published - November 17, 2024 10:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her estranged husband died of burns after the latter allegedly set her ablaze following a quarrel. The incident took place at Ayyampet village near Kaveripakkam here on Sunday.

The police said the deceased were S. Balaji, 41, a native of R.K. Pettai in Tiruvallur, and his wife B. Chitra, 32. Chitra, who fought with her husband, was living with her mother and two daughters in Ranipet for the past few months.

The police said Balaji went to her house around 8.30 p.m. on November 13 and asked her to return home with him. But, Chitra, who was preparing food at the time, refused.

In a fit of rage, Balaji doused her with kerosene and set her ablaze. As the flames engulfed her, Chitra clung to Balaji.

Alerted by their cries, their daughters and neighbours rushed to the scene and then admitted them to the Government Medical College Hospital.

The doctors said Chitra died of 90% burns and Balaji of 60% burns.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem. A probe is under way.

Published - November 17, 2024 10:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.