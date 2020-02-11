Tamil Nadu

Two die as car hits bike

Two persons on a motorcycle were knocked down by a car at Koonimedu near Marakkanam on Monday.

The names of the victims were given as Abdul Khadar, 30, and Suresh, 30, of Chennai. According to police, the accident occurred at around 9 a.m. when the duo was on the way to Puducherry.

As the two were approaching Koonimedu, a Chennai-bound car hit them. The impact was such that Abdul lost control of the two-wheeler and both of them were thrown off it.

