Two die as car hits bike

Two persons on a motorcycle were knocked down by a car at Koonimedu near Marakkanam on Monday.
The names of the victims were given as Abdul Khadar, 30, and Suresh, 30, of Chennai. According to police, the accident occurred at around 9 a.m. when the duo was on the way to Puducherry.
As the two were approaching Koonimedu, a Chennai-bound car hit them. The impact was such that Abdul lost control of the two-wheeler and both of them were thrown off it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.