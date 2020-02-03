Two detained under Goondas Act

Ranipet District collector S. Divyadharshini issued an order on Sunday to arrest two accused under the Goondas Act. The accused were arrested by Ranipet police a fortnight ago in connection with an attempt to murder case. According to police sources, three accused have been identified as D. Kubendran (30), Kathavarayan and Mahendran of Banavaram in Sholingur taluk were arrested by the police for assaulting M. Manirathinam (22) with knife and causing life-threatening injuries in an attempt to rob the latter.

The Ranipet police registered a case and remanded them in Vellore prison. During inquiry, the police learned that the two of them Kubendran and Kathavarayan had many murder and murder-attempt cases in Banvaram, Arakkonam, and Padappai police stations.