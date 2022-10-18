Two detained under Goondas Act in Cuddalore

The two men were arrested for allegedly setting fire to the house of an assistant jailor

The Hindu Bureau CUDDALORE
October 18, 2022 12:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuddalore Collector K. Balasubramaniam has ordered the detention of two persons, who were arrested by the Cuddalore Old Town police, in connection with setting fire to the house of an Assistant Jailor in the jail quarters at Keppar Malai on August 28.

The police arrested Mano alias Manavalan, 28 of Tiruvallur district, and Mathi alias Madivanan, 26 of Chennai for allegedly pouring an inflammable liquid through the window grill in the kitchen in the house of Assistant Jailor Manikandan, and setting it on fire.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police said the duo had cases pending against them in police stations in Chennai and Tiruvallur district. They were deemed a potential threat to the maintenance of law and order. In order to prevent further crimes, Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan recommended that the Goondas Act be invoked against them. Mr. Balasubramaniam then ordered their detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on the accused lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
prison

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app