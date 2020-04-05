Tamil Nadu

Two deaths in T.N., both with link to Delhi event

A street in Chennai’s Triplicane cordoned off on Saturday.

A street in Chennai's Triplicane cordoned off on Saturday.

Man, 51, from Villupuram and Theni woman, 53, latest victims

Two persons — who had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and were undergoing treatment in Villupuram and Theni districts — died on Saturday. With this, Tamil Nadu has recorded three deaths due to the pandemic in the last two weeks.

A 51-year-old man, a participant in the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin, Delhi, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital. His condition worsened on Friday night. He died at 7.44 a.m. A 53-year-old woman died at the Government Theni Medical College Hospital at 2.25 p.m. She too had developed breathlessness, the Department of Health and Family Welfare confirmed in a statement.

The woman’s husband and son had travelled to Delhi. Her husband had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said on Saturday.

The State’s first COVID-19 death was on March 25.

Comments
