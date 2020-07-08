Two deaths and 163 more positive cases in Tamil Nadu’s central districts

Tiruchi

08 July 2020

While two more patients succumbed to COVID 19 in Tiruchi district, 163 fresh positive cases were reported in central districts on Tuesday.

According to sources, a 55-year-old male patient belonged to Mannarpuram and a 70-year-old female patient belonged to Sembattu in the city died after being treated at the K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical college Hospital. Both of them had co morbidities before being admitted to the hospital.

The woman was admitted to the hospital 12 days ago with fever, sore throat and breathlessness. She had high blood pressure and was under treatment for diabetes. The male patient was admitted to the hospital seven days ago with breathing trouble and fever.

He was affected with vascular disease too.

Among the central districts, Tiruchi recorded the maximum number of positive cases on Tuesday, followed by Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

While Tiruchi recorded 55 new cases, Pudukottai added 43 cases.

A total of 34 patients tested positive for the virus in Thanjavur district and 23 in Tiruvarur district.

Nagapattinam and Karur recorded four cases each. No fresh case was reported in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts.

In Tiruchi district, more than two cases were reported from Srirangam, Thennur, Ariyamangalam, Pirattiyur, Kattur, Woraiyur and Chinthamani.

Of the 55 cases, maximum cases were reported in Kanavaipatti village. Six patients were diagnosed for the virus in Kanavaipatti alone.

Meanwhile, 77 patients were discharged from K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital and the COVID care centre at Khajamalai in the city on Tuesday.

While 68 patients were from Tiruchi district, the others hailed from Chennai, Madurai, Kallakurichi, Coimbatore and Pudukottai.

Of them, 55 patients, who had tested positive for the virus, were discharged from K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital.

Nagapattinam

With the addition of four cases on Tuesday, the total number of cases in the district has gone up to 310.

According to sources, out of four cases, one case was transferred from Tiruvarur district and one case each was transferred from Maharashtra and Chengalpattu. The other patient, who belonged to Nagapattinam, was reported to have contracted the virus from a COVID-19 positive patient.

Karur

A 36-year-old female patient of Bandarinathan Street, a 78-year-old male patient of Velauthampalayam and an 8-year-old boy from Thirukambuliyur were among the four patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in Karur district on Tuesday.

They were admitted to the Government Karur Medical College Hospital.(GKMCH) Four patients, who had tested positive for the virus, were discharged on Tuesday after being treated at the GKMCH.