Two-day meet on energy storage systems held

IIT-Madras discusses ways to store energy, including renewable forms

A two-day meet with industry experts, researchers and academicians was held in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to discuss energy storage systems such as battery, fuel cells, and super capacitors.

The national conference on energy technologies was held in association with International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials, Chennai and the Chennai chapter of the Indian National academy of Engineering. The aim of the meeting was to exchange ideas and evolve mechanisms for research and industry collaborations.

Anil Kakodkar, former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission of India, spoke on the role of hydrogen energy and called for Indian solutions. Institute director V. Kamakoti called for energy audit to save power. He spoke on the need for grid security and data protection.

Ashok Jhunjhunwala, president of the IIT-Madras Incubation Cell and the research park, said India was ranked 103 among the countries contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, far behind developed countries that contribute most to global warming. He called for exclusive policy that would help develop commercially viable strategies in green technologies.