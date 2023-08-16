Two-day data hackathon in IIT Madras saw students working on solutions to real-world challenges

August 16, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

A two-day hackathon organised at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras had students collaborate to find solutions to real-world challenges.

The IIT Madras Pravartak Datathon 2023 was organised by Guvi, an edu-tech company, on August 13 and 14. Students from various engineering branches participated in creating code solutions. At the hybrid-mode hackathon, five teams won prize money and all participants received certificates.

Students from the pre-final year who took up optional virtual internship on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, cybersecurity and product management from May to July 2023 participated in the contest. The IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation and their skilling partners trained the students, and an industry expert-mentored project was held.

Institute director V. Kamakoti who distributed the prizes, said the hackathon was a good augmentation in the core sector. Every core subject had sufficient data and required visualisation. “There is a need for digital twin or digital representation through which they can talk to clients and do some analysis,” he explained adding that such competitions would enable students to get good placements and can also help them in their research.