Two-day conference on paediatric medicine organised

November 05, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The event was held by Apollo Hospitals along with Boston Children’s Hospital

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Hospitals along with Boston Children’s Hospital, United States of America, held a two-day conference, Pedisync 2023, during the weekend to showcase cutting-edge research and insights in paediatric care.

Aditya Kaza, associate professor of surgery, Boston Children’s Hospital; Kyung Rae Him, assistant professor of radiology, Harvard Medical School; and Ravi Thiagarajan, professor, participated. The key themes discussed were infectious diseases in children, paediatric surgical concerns, and intensive care and robotic surgeries. 

Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, said children were an especially vulnerable category and paediatric care required doctors with expertise and acumen. “Pedisync 2023 aimed at underscoring the role of research in fostering a culture of innovation that is vital for improving clinical outcomes among children,” she said. 

The hospitals’ group Medical Director Anupam Sibal said the conference aimed to demonstrate the ability to unify experts on a reputed academic platform and discuss critical concerns. 

