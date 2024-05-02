Two critical after eating chicken rice in Namakkal

May 02, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

A 67-year-old father and his 41-year-old daughter are getting treatment at a critical stage after eating chicken rice. The hotel that provided the rice was sealed by the district administration on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

On Tuesday night, Bhagavathi (20), a resident of Devarayapuram and an engineering student, ate food in a hotel run by Jeevanandam (32) near the Namakkal bus stand. He also bought chicken rice for his family members and gave it to them. Seven members of his family ate the chicken rice, including his mother Nathiya (41) and grandfather Shanmugam (67). Soon after eating the rice, Nathiya and Shanmugam fell ill and were rushed to the Namakkal Government Hospital, where the duo was getting treatment at a critical stage.

Following the incident, on Wednesday, District Collector S. Uma and Food Safety Officials inspected the hotel near the bus stand and sealed the shop. As only two people in the family fell ill after eating the rice, the food safety officials sent the samples of the chicken rice to the lab in Salem. The Namakkal police inquired with the hotel owner, Jeevanandam, and the student, Bhagavathi, regarding the incident.

Food safety officials claimed that only after the lab report could they determine whether chicken rice alone was the reason for this issue or not.

It is notable that six months ago, in September 2023, a 14-year-old girl died after eating shawarma in a hotel on Namakkal-Paramathi Road in Namakkal district.